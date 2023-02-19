UrduPoint.com

Calling Crimea 'Legitimate Target' For Strikes Shows US As Instigator Of Tensions - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Calling Crimea 'Legitimate Target' for Strikes Shows US as Instigator of Tensions - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The recent statement of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that labeled Crimea as a legitimate target of Ukrainian strikes underscores the depth of disagreement between the United States and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Nuland said that Ukraine will not be considered safe by the collective West unless Crimea is at least demilitarized and that the US supports Kiev massively hitting Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets.

"This once again highlights the depth of our disagreement, demonstrates, I think, the role of the United States as the main instigator of the international tensions that we have," Peskov said in an interview for a Russian political show.

Peskov also pointed out that Nuland "belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive 'hawks' in American politics," adding that "this is a point of view that we know well."

