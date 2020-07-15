Calls for Alienation of Russian Territory to Result in Up to $7,000 Fine - Lower House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Those advocating alienation of the Russian territories in the media or on the internet will face an administrative fine of up to $7,000, according to a proposed provision to the Code of the Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Earlier in the day, Russian parliament lower chamber lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper chamber lawmaker Andrey Klishas put forward a bill to add provisions on calls for territory alienation to criminal and administrative legal codes.

"Increased fines are reserved for cases when public calls are made through the media, the internet or other data, telecommunication and electronic networks: 70,000 to 100,000 rubles ($988 to $1,412) for citizens, 100,000 to 200,000 rubles for public officials, 300,000 to 500,000 rubles for legal entities," the lower chamber said.