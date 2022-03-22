Calls for calm after Corsican nationalist dies from prison assault

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The French government called Tuesday for calm on Corsica after the death of jailed nationalist figure Yvan Colonna raised fears of fresh violence on the Mediterranean island.

Colonna was attacked on March 2 by a fellow inmate at a prison in southern France where he was being held over the 1998 assassination of a senior French government official.

News of his death -- which was announced late on Monday -- risks inflaming tensions after some of the worst rioting for years in Corsica where many see Colonna as a hero in the fight for independence.

"We need now to call for calm and for dialogue," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday. "Everything will be done to shed light on events which led to this unacceptable situation." Marches were called on Tuesday in the island's main cities Bastia and Ajaccio, while candle tributes and graffiti saying "Glory to you, Yvan" appeared on the streets.

"Yvan Colonna, Corsican patriot, will live for eternity! We will always be by your side," the main pro-autonomy political party, Femu a Corsica, wrote on Twitter.

One of France's most prominent prisoners, 61-year-old Colonna was left in a coma after being beaten and strangled in prison in Arles by an Islamic extremist who was serving time for terror offences.

"The family requests that its grief is respected and will be making no comment," Colonna's lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP on Monday evening, confirming that his client had died in a hospital in Marseille from his injuries.

In a bid to dampen local anger over the assault, the French judiciary on March 17 suspended Colonna's prison sentence for medical reasons.

A criminal probe and an internal prison enquiry have also been opened, while the government in Paris has also made surprise concessions over the island's political status just a month from presidential elections.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced last week that the government could be prepared to offer Corsica autonomy, giving it greater freedoms from the mainland.