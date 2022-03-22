UrduPoint.com

Calls For Calm After Corsican Nationalist Dies From Prison Assault

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Calls for calm after Corsican nationalist dies from prison assault

The French government called Tuesday for calm on Corsica after the death of jailed nationalist figure Yvan Colonna raised fears of fresh violence on the Mediterranean island

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The French government called Tuesday for calm on Corsica after the death of jailed nationalist figure Yvan Colonna raised fears of fresh violence on the Mediterranean island.

Colonna was attacked on March 2 by a fellow inmate at a prison in southern France where he was being held over the 1998 assassination of a senior French government official.

News of his death -- which was announced late on Monday -- risks inflaming tensions after some of the worst rioting for years in Corsica where many see Colonna as a hero in the fight for independence.

"We need now to call for calm and for dialogue," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday. "Everything will be done to shed light on events which led to this unacceptable situation." Marches were called on Tuesday in the island's main cities Bastia and Ajaccio, while candle tributes and graffiti saying "Glory to you, Yvan" appeared on the streets.

"Yvan Colonna, Corsican patriot, will live for eternity! We will always be by your side," the main pro-autonomy political party, Femu a Corsica, wrote on Twitter.

One of France's most prominent prisoners, 61-year-old Colonna was left in a coma after being beaten and strangled in prison in Arles by an Islamic extremist who was serving time for terror offences.

"The family requests that its grief is respected and will be making no comment," Colonna's lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP on Monday evening, confirming that his client had died in a hospital in Marseille from his injuries.

In a bid to dampen local anger over the assault, the French judiciary on March 17 suspended Colonna's prison sentence for medical reasons.

A criminal probe and an internal prison enquiry have also been opened, while the government in Paris has also made surprise concessions over the island's political status just a month from presidential elections.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced last week that the government could be prepared to offer Corsica autonomy, giving it greater freedoms from the mainland.

Related Topics

Europe Interior Minister Twitter France Died Ajaccio Bastia Marseille Paris Independence March Criminals Family From Government

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Gr ..

Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Green help Australia to 391

4 minutes ago
 KP ready to celebrate Pakistan Day with national e ..

KP ready to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm

26 seconds ago
 Food Authority seizes over 4,000 litres of fake be ..

Food Authority seizes over 4,000 litres of fake beverages in Peshawar

28 seconds ago
 US Not Ready to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Sta ..

US Not Ready to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability - Russian Foreign Minis ..

26 minutes ago
 WUM to hold 4th Convocation on Mar 24

WUM to hold 4th Convocation on Mar 24

26 minutes ago
 Police seek motive in deadly Sweden school attack

Police seek motive in deadly Sweden school attack

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>