Calls For Ceasefire In Ukraine To Allow Russia To Consolidate Gains, Attack Again -Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine to Allow Russia to Consolidate Gains, Attack Again -Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Calls for ceasefire in Ukraine will allow Russia to consolidate gains, rest and prepare a new attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"I think we all have to be very much aware and beware of what may seen to be well intention: efforts, for example, to call for ceasefires, which would potentially have the effective freezing in place the conflict, allowing Russia to consolidate the gains that its made, and simply use the time to rest, refit and then to attack," Blinken said during the Summit for Democracy.

He urged countries to be very careful in order to avoid falling into this "cynical trap".

The Summit for Democracy is taking place on March 28-30. It is convening senior government officials and activists from 120 countries.

