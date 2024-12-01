Calls For Extension As Plastic Treaty Negotiations Falter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Delegates seeking the world's first deal to curb plastic pollution began openly advocating for an extension of talks on Sunday, accusing a handful of nations of obstructing an ambitious agreement.
Nearly 200 nations are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations that are supposed to result in a landmark accord after two years of discussions.
But a week of talks has failed to resolve deep divisions between "high-ambition" countries seeking a globally binding agreement to limit production and phase out harmful chemicals, and "like-minded" nations who want to focus on waste.
A new draft text, released Sunday afternoon after multiple delays, still includes a wide range of options, making clear the ongoing level of disagreement.
German delegate Sebastian Unger told AFP he was "disappointed about lack of progress."
The "text should be preserved to continue negotiations and bring (the) process forward at (a) future meeting."
The prospect of an "INC 5.2" meeting to follow the INC5 talks in Busan was also raised by Senegal's Cheikh Sylla.
"If you ask me... we stop, we adapt the paper as it is and we try to do another session," he told AFP.
That would offer time "to bring the positions closer together, and at this session 5.2, we can reach an agreement that is balanced".
The calls reflect a sense that there is simply too little time left to overcome the opposition from mainly oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have repeatedly refused to comment when approached by AFP.
- 'Break free' -
A French minister at the talks accused the like-minded group of "continuing obstruction," while Rwandan delegate Juliet Kabera said a "small number" of countries "remain unsupportive of the measures necessary to drive real change."
"We still have a few hours left in these negotiations, there is time to find common ground, but Rwanda cannot accept a toothless treaty," said Kabera.
Portuguese delegate Maria Joao Teixeira also said another round of talks might be the best option for a meaningful deal.
"We are really trying to not have a weak treaty," she told AFP.
Environmental groups have pushed ambitious countries to call a vote if progress stalls, and said another round of negotiations was unnecessary.
"We know what we need to do to end plastic pollution... simply adding more meetings is not the solution," said Eirik Lindebjerg, global plastics policy lead at WWF.
"For a strong enough agreement to ever happen, countries must break free from arbitrary habits and be ready to vote or adopt a treaty among the willing," he told AFP.
But observers caution that calling a vote risks alienating even some countries in favour of a strong treaty.
Another option would be for the diplomat chairing the talks to simply gavel through an agreement over the objections of a handful of holdouts, they said.
That too holds risks, potentially embittering the remaining diplomatic process and jeopardising an adoption of a treaty down the road.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From World
-
Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks12 minutes ago
-
New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate12 minutes ago
-
Near Chechnya, tracing the life of a Georgian-Ukrainian soldier2 hours ago
-
For Georgia's opposition, protest is the cure for melancholy2 hours ago
-
Galaxy to host Red Bulls in MLS Cup final2 hours ago
-
Turmoil overshadows Romania vote as far right hopes to gain ground3 hours ago
-
Galaxy to host Red Bulls in MLS Cup final3 hours ago
-
Australian PM ready to 'engage' with Musk on social media teen ban4 hours ago
-
Manicurist to the stars keeps Cairo's golden age alive4 hours ago
-
Trump announces loyalist Kash Patel as choice to lead FBI4 hours ago
-
Turmoil overshadows Romania vote as far right hopes to gain ground4 hours ago
-
France accuses countries of 'obstruction' at plastic talks4 hours ago