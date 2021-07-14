Calls for 'Humanitarian Intervention' in Cuba May Lead to US Military Invasion - Havana

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has warned that calls for humanitarian intervention in the country, which are appearing on social media, may pave the way to a military intervention by the United States.

"To ask for humanitarian intervention in Cuba is to ask for military intervention by the US," Rodriguez told journalists.

The minister went on to lay the blame for the recent nationwide protests on Washington.

"I accuse the US government of being directly involved and gravely responsible for the incidents that took place on July 11, and it will be held responsible for their consequences," Rodriguez stated.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday demanding free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.