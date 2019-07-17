UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calls For Justice On Fifth Anniversary Of MH17 Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:53 PM

Calls for justice on fifth anniversary of MH17 crash

Families of the victims of flight MH17 marked five years on Wednesday since the crash, with calls for justice for the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane over war-torn eastern Ukraine

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Families of the victims of flight MH17 marked five years on Wednesday since the crash, with calls for justice for the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

The remembrance services in the Netherlands and Kuala Lumpur came less than a month after international investigators charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with the murder of the 298 people who died.

Mourners gathering at the Dutch national monument to the disaster were surrounded by 298 trees -- one was planted for each victim -- and sunflowers grown from seeds from the Ukrainian fields where the wreckage fell.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was to address relatives at the memorial in Vijfhuizen, next to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport where the ill-fated flight to Malaysia took off on July 17, 2014.

"At this unique place of sorrow the reading of the Names of all victims is again central," a statement from the victims association said, adding that they would be read aloud by families and friends.

The service was to also feature music, singing and a recital by young people, while Rutte was to start the parade with young relatives by laying flowers at the monument.

The flags of the affected countries will hang at half-mast. One hundred and ninety-six of the victims were Dutch and 36 were Australian, "On the fields around the memorial, sunflowers bloom again, some of which have been specially grown from the seeds brought from Ukraine," the statement said.

In Kuala Lumpur, there was to be a minute's silence at 1300 GMT with some Malaysian relatives of those in board.

- 'Terrible day' - A Dutch-led team of international investigators says the plane was shot down by a BUK anti-aircraft missile over part of eastern Ukraine that was held by pro-Russian rebels.

They say the missile originated from the Russian military's 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the city of Kursk and was transported there before the tragedy.

The Netherlands and Australia have said that they hold Russia responsible for the shooting down of MH17.

Investigators on June 19 charged four people -- Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko -- with murder. All are linked to the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has denied all involvement and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the probe showed "no proof" of Moscow's guilt.

Australian PM Scott Morrison said in a tweet that his government "remains resolute in holding those responsible for this appalling incident to account.

"Australia has not forgotten that terrible day, we stand firm for the justice that the victims and their families deserve," he added.

Top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini urged Moscow to help with the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Australia Music Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Young Resolute Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kursk Vladimir Putin Reading Malaysia Netherlands June July All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

EU Opens Antitrust Probe Into Amazon's Possible Br ..

2 minutes ago

Five held for rash driving in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Newcastle gamble on Bruce as head coach

2 minutes ago

Only local coach can build strong team: Miandad

2 minutes ago

UAE President appoints two Emirati judges

10 minutes ago

Defense counsel to cross examine NAB IO on July 23 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.