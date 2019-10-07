Protesters' calls for rejecting peace negotiations on settling the Donbas crisis will result in Ukraine's isolation, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko from the Servant of the People faction warned on Monday

Soon after the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the so-called Steinmeier formula, under which the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk will receive autonomy if they hold elections under Ukrainian laws, protests swept Kiev. The demonstrators held a so-called veche, a popular assembly, where they agreed to stop Kiev's perceived "capitulation." They also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to "cross red lines.

"The way it sounds now � rejecting peace negotiations � this is a very dangerous position. This will lead to Ukraine's isolation. This will create more problems than [positive] consequences. I understand that peace negotiations should not be held by means of sacrificing some principled things, but we just cannot avoid any sacrifice in these negotiations," Yaremenko said in a video address that he posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has said that he respects the people's right to protest, but has called on Ukrainians not to give in to provocations.