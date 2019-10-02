Calls for restraint after deadly Iraq protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's president and the United Nations urged security forces to show restraint on Wednesday after two protesters were killed in clashes with police that other top officials blamed on "infiltrators.

" Hundreds took to the streets of the capital and cities across the south on Tuesday in the first major challenge to the government, formed a year ago this month.

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds, leaving one dead and 200 wounded in Baghdad and another protester dead in the south, health officials said.

The violence drew condemnation from President Barham Saleh, who urged "restraint and the respect for the law".

"Peaceful protest is a constitutional right granted to citizens," he saidlate Tuesday.