UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calls For Restraint After Deadly Iraq Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

Calls for restraint after deadly Iraq protests

Iraq's president and the United Nations urged security forces to show restraint on Wednesday after two protesters were killed in clashes with police that other top officials blamed on "infiltrators

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's president and the United Nations urged security forces to show restraint on Wednesday after two protesters were killed in clashes with police that other top officials blamed on "infiltrators.

" Hundreds took to the streets of the capital and cities across the south on Tuesday in the first major challenge to the government, formed a year ago this month.

Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds, leaving one dead and 200 wounded in Baghdad and another protester dead in the south, health officials said.

The violence drew condemnation from President Barham Saleh, who urged "restraint and the respect for the law".

"Peaceful protest is a constitutional right granted to citizens," he saidlate Tuesday.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police United Nations Condemnation Baghdad Gas From Government Top

Recent Stories

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Pro ..

34 seconds ago

PHF trying to rope in Netherlands for a bilateral ..

54 seconds ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$5 ..

17 minutes ago

Servant of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon ..

56 seconds ago

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

27 minutes ago

Burki excels in PSA Ranking

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.