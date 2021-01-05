Calls for Russian Peacekeepers' Withdrawal From Transnistria Dangerous - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described on Tuesday newly-elected Moldovan President Maia Sandu's statement that Russian peacekeepers should leave Transnistria potentially dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described on Tuesday newly-elected Moldovan President Maia Sandu's statement that Russian peacekeepers should leave Transnistria potentially dangerous.

"Maia Sandu comes to become a president and the first statement she makes as if there are no other problems in Moldova � is that Russian peacekeepers should be removed from Transnistria.

Is it a potential danger? Yes, for sure," Peskov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The spokesman pointed out that hotbeds like Transnistria were many and large powers like Russia had the responsibility to handle it.

"Thanks god, Russia is able to bear this burden and take responsible stances," Peskov added.