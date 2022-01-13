Calls for Tough Anti-Russian Sanctions in US Provocative - Ambassador Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US calls for tough anti-Russian sanctions are provocative and have no future, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"We believe that the calls on the Capitol Hill for the introduction of 'crippling' anti-Russian restrictions, as well as personal sanctions against the top leadership of the Russian Federation, are provocative and hopeless.

We will not be intimidated by restrictions," Antonov said in a statement posted on the Russian diplomatic mission's Facebook page.