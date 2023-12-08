Open Menu

Calls Mount For Calm As Guyana-Venezuela Border Tensions Soar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) World leaders called for calm Thursday as Venezuela decried joint US-Guyana military exercises as a "provocation" and vowed to push ahead with the "recovery" of an oil-rich region both neighbors claim as their own.

The UN Security Council called an urgent meeting for Friday on the fast-escalating row that Guyana said "threatens international peace and security."

Fears of the conflict blowing up have deepened after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government held a controversial referendum Sunday on the fate of the Essequibo region.

Maduro's 2018 reelection was rejected by the United States and dozens of other nations as fraudulent.

He is widely expected to seek a third consecutive term next year.

Addressing the recent flare-up, Guyanese Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo said Venezuela "is not going to succeed, now or ever" at taking the Essequibo region.

"Every single movement that Venezuelans make, particularly in the proximity of our borders, is tracked, every single one of them."

The United States, through National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, urged the sides to find a diplomatic solution to the territorial dispute, saying "we don't want to see this come to blows."

