Calls Not Getting Through To Japan's Murakami City Services After Earthquake - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Calls are not getting through to the city office, police and fire departments in the city of Murakami in Japan's Niigata prefecture, which has seen a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Calls are not getting through to the city office, police and fire departments in the city of Murakami in Japan's Niigata prefecture, which has seen a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, local media reported on Tuesday.

Japan Meteorological Agency has confirmed the magnitude at 6.8.

A tsunami may have come to Niigata and Yamagata Prefectures, with an expected height of 3 feet, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Tokyo Electric Power Co is checking whether the earthquake in Japan caused anomalies at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power reactors, the outlet reported.

