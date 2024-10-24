Calls To Charge Tourists To Enter Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM
French ministers have raised the idea of charging tourists to enter Paris' world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral when it opens in December after a five-year restoration, a proposal that drew a rebuke from the city's diocese on Thursday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) French ministers have raised the idea of charging tourists to enter Paris' world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral when it opens in December after a five-year restoration, a proposal that drew a rebuke from the city's diocese on Thursday.
Culture Minister Rachida Dati said she had suggested implementing a "symbolic charge" during a conversation with Paris' Catholic archbishop, with proceeds dedicated to conserving the country's religious heritage.
But for the Paris diocese, "free admission to churches and cathedrals" is an important principle for the Catholic Church in France, it said.
"Welcoming every man and woman unconditonally" is part of the Church's "mission," wrote the diocese in a Thursday press release, adding access is "therefore necessarily free of charge".
An entry fee to Notre-Dame is a way of maintaining other religious sites in France, said Dati, noting other countries charge similar admission prices.
"Across Europe, people have to pay to get into the most remarkable religious buildings," Dati told conservative daily Le Figaro in an interview published late Wednesday.
A five-euro-per-person charge would bring in around 75 million Euros ($81 million) a year, the culture minister estimated.
"Notre-Dame would be saving every church in Paris and in France. It would be a magnificent symbol."
Dati was backed up by her conservative colleague Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who recalled paying five euros to visit the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona.
Charging would be worth it "if for five euros we can save religious heritage that people may cherish whether they believe or not... it's just part of the French landscape," Retailleau told broadcaster France Inter.
Dati also suggested charging visitors from outside the European Union more to visit French national monuments and museums "to finance renovating our national heritage".
"The French public shouldn't have to pay for everything by themselves," she added.
Gutted by a fire in 2019, Notre-Dame is set to reopen on December 7 after a vast reconstruction effort.
France was the world's most visited country in 2023, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization, with around 100 million arrivals -- beating out Spain, the US, Italy, and Turkey in the top five.
Recent Stories
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML
NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to provide swift support to victims ..
More Stories From World
-
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics9 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests15 minutes ago
-
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year15 minutes ago
-
King Charles's Scottish retreat could become wedding venue59 seconds ago
-
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year1 minute ago
-
One dead, four injured after Norway passenger train derails1 minute ago
-
Canada slashes immigration as public concern rises52 seconds ago
-
Venezuela opposition leaders 'honoured' to win EU rights prize52 seconds ago
-
World already 'paying terrible price' for climate inaction: Guterres54 seconds ago
-
Austrian lawmakers elect first far-right parliament president41 seconds ago
-
On UN Day, Pakistan urges resolution of outstanding conflicts, including Palestine & Kashmir28 seconds ago
-
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize3 hours ago