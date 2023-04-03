MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday that it is proposed to introduce criminal liability for calls for the execution of decisions of international bodies, the activities of which are directed against Russia.

Earlier in the month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"We are talking about the introduction of a ban on public calls for the execution of their decisions and cooperation with them.

.. These crimes should be punished with criminal liability. To this end, proposals are being prepared to introduce norms on punishment in the form of fines and imprisonment into the Russian Criminal Code," Volodin said.

Relevant committees of the State Duma are preparing amendments that will ban the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Russia.

"The relevant committees of the State Duma are preparing amendments to the Federal law 'On Security,' which will prohibit the activities of the International Criminal Court and other international bodies directed against Russia and its citizens on our territory," Volodin said.