UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The idea of suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council is unprecedented and will not help ongoing talks between Moscow and Kiev, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"This is unprecedented, and this will not facilitate, or encourage, or be helpful to what is happening in Russian and Ukrainian peace talks," Nebenzia told a briefing.