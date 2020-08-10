Calm Returning to Belarusian Capital as Most of Protesters Disperse

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Most of protesters in Minsk have dispersed, and calm is returning to the Belarusian capital, where tensions earlier spiked once the voting in the presidential election ended, a Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Monday.

No large groups of protesters are seen in the city center, and the traffic has been partially restored, but there are few cars on the streets because of the late hour.

Security forces have partially lifted the traffic restrictions, unblocking some of the streets. However, there are still police vehicles across central Minsk. Law enforcement officers use loudspeakers to regulate the traffic and appeal to the remaining protesters to disperse.

According to the first data from polling sites, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a six term by a landslide. The opposition claims that falsifications took place during Sunday's vote.