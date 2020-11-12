UrduPoint.com
Calvey Plans To Return To Work At Baring Vostok After Court Eases House Arrest

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Calvey Plans to Return to Work at Baring Vostok After Court Eases House Arrest

US investor Michael Calvey wants to return to work at the Baring Vostok fund now that the Russian Supreme Court has released him from house arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) US investor Michael Calvey wants to return to work at the Baring Vostok fund now that the Russian Supreme Court has released him from house arrest.

The investor, who is being charged with fraud, told reporters on Thursday about his plans to go back to work.

More Stories From World

