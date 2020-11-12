UrduPoint.com
Calvey's Release From House Arrest Sends Positive Signal To Investor Community - RDIF CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Calvey's Release From House Arrest Sends Positive Signal to Investor Community - RDIF CEO

Release of investor Michael Calvey from house arrest, which was announced on Thursday, is an important signal to investors, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Release of investor Michael Calvey from house arrest, which was announced on Thursday, is an important signal to investors, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"Release from house arrest of Michael Calvey, the founder and senior partner at Baring Vostok fund, and his colleagues is an important signal for the entire investor community. All international partners of RDIF see this positively, which will reflect on their readiness for new investment in the Russian economy," Dmitriev said.

The Russian sovereign wealth fund will continue joint projects with Baring Vostok and hopes to see Calvey at talks, Dmitriev said.

More Stories From World

