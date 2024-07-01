Calzona 'proud' Of Slovakia After Late Euros Heartbreak Against England
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona expressed pride in his team on Sunday after they were eliminated from Euro 2024 by England in heartbreaking fashion.
The underdogs were seconds away from a shock victory in Gelsenkirchen when Jude Bellingham saved England's blushes with a stunning bicycle kick in stoppage time.
Harry Kane then won the last-16 tie for England with a trademark header early in extra-time, leaving Slovakia with nothing for their spirited performance.
"Pride, absolutely, because we played great against a team that is one of the favourites to win the tournament," Calzona told reporters.
"My team showed a lot out there. They were great, gave away very little and came close to going through. And in extra-time we were in their half for long periods, I'm very proud," the Italian added.
England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Duesseldorf next weekend after turning Sunday's match around at the last.
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From World
-
Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia7 seconds ago
-
Portugal must tire out Slovenia in Euros last 16, says Fernandes20 seconds ago
-
Spain v Georgia Euro 2024 starting line-ups10 minutes ago
-
Who said what after England beat Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 1610 minutes ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies10 minutes ago
-
Lavillenie to miss Paris Olympics after failing to clear qualifying mark20 minutes ago
-
Ruto insists not to blame for Kenya protest deaths20 minutes ago
-
Greece fights dozens of wildfires in 'most difficult day of year'30 minutes ago
-
Cycling: Tour de France results and standings2 hours ago
-
Russell hails 'incredible' Austria win after Verstappen in late collision4 hours ago
-
French vote turnout soars as far right eyes power4 hours ago
-
Caribbean on alert for Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season4 hours ago