Calzona 'proud' Of Slovakia After Late Euros Heartbreak Against England

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona expressed pride in his team on Sunday after they were eliminated from Euro 2024 by England in heartbreaking fashion.

The underdogs were seconds away from a shock victory in Gelsenkirchen when Jude Bellingham saved England's blushes with a stunning bicycle kick in stoppage time.

Harry Kane then won the last-16 tie for England with a trademark header early in extra-time, leaving Slovakia with nothing for their spirited performance.

"Pride, absolutely, because we played great against a team that is one of the favourites to win the tournament," Calzona told reporters.

"My team showed a lot out there. They were great, gave away very little and came close to going through. And in extra-time we were in their half for long periods, I'm very proud," the Italian added.

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Duesseldorf next weekend after turning Sunday's match around at the last.

