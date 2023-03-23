UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Achieves Zero COVID-19 Incidence With Last Recovered Patient - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Cambodia Achieves Zero COVID-19 Incidence With Last Recovered Patient - Reports

Cambodia has registered zero COVID-19 incidence, with the recovery of the last patient on Thursday, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing official statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Cambodia has registered zero COVID-19 incidence, with the recovery of the last patient on Thursday, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing official statistics.

Official daily statistics showed that no new COVID-19 patients were registered over the past 24 hours.

The health authorities also did not record new deaths and no new infected community or new imported cases, the report said.

Similar results have already been achieved earlier this year, but there was a relapse in the pandemic, which the government hopes to avoid this time, the newspaper reported.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Cambodia has registered 137,721 cases of COVID-19 and 3,056 deaths. In recent months, the disease burden has been gradually decreasing, showing one of the lowest rates in Southeast Asia.

Related Topics

Cambodia Government Asia

Recent Stories

Russia to Reduce Oil Output in March by 500,000 Bp ..

Russia to Reduce Oil Output in March by 500,000 Bpd From Feb Level of 10.2Mln Bp ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Oil Prices Fell Due to US Banking Crisis, W ..

Global Oil Prices Fell Due to US Banking Crisis, Will Recover Soon - Novak

4 minutes ago
 Russia Supplied 67Mln Tonnes of Oil to China in 20 ..

Russia Supplied 67Mln Tonnes of Oil to China in 2022, Volumes to Grow in Future ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman confers c ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman confers civil awards on 40 recipients

4 minutes ago
 Over 60% of French Think Macron's Reform Interview ..

Over 60% of French Think Macron's Reform Interview Will Boost National Disconten ..

4 minutes ago
 Spain's Sanchez Says Will Discuss Ukraine's Peace ..

Spain's Sanchez Says Will Discuss Ukraine's Peace Opportunities With China's Xi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.