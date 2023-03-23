Cambodia Achieves Zero COVID-19 Incidence With Last Recovered Patient - Reports

Cambodia has registered zero COVID-19 incidence, with the recovery of the last patient on Thursday, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing official statistics

Official daily statistics showed that no new COVID-19 patients were registered over the past 24 hours.

The health authorities also did not record new deaths and no new infected community or new imported cases, the report said.

Similar results have already been achieved earlier this year, but there was a relapse in the pandemic, which the government hopes to avoid this time, the newspaper reported.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Cambodia has registered 137,721 cases of COVID-19 and 3,056 deaths. In recent months, the disease burden has been gradually decreasing, showing one of the lowest rates in Southeast Asia.