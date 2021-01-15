Cambodia arrests 2 Laotian men for allegedly trafficking 41 kg illicit drug

Cambodian anti-drug police arrested two Laotian men in Northeastern Stung Treng province for allegedly trafficking 41 kg of illicit drug, the National Police reported on Friday

PHOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodian anti-drug police arrested two Laotian men in Northeastern Stung Treng province for allegedly trafficking 41 kg of illicit drug, the National Police reported on Friday.

The two suspects were arrested on Thursday along the Cambodia-Laos borderline in Stung Treng province's Borey Osvay Senchey district while they were smuggling the drug into Cambodia.

"After their arrests, the police had seized 41 packs containing 41 kg of crystal methamphetamine," the National Police said on its website.

Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the Anti-Drug Police Department, the Southeast Asian nation nabbed 20,913 drug-related suspects and confiscated 3.25 tons of illicit drugs last year.