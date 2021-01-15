UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Arrests 2 Laotian Men For Allegedly Trafficking 41 Kg Illicit Drug

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:22 PM

Cambodia arrests 2 Laotian men for allegedly trafficking 41 kg illicit drug

Cambodian anti-drug police arrested two Laotian men in Northeastern Stung Treng province for allegedly trafficking 41 kg of illicit drug, the National Police reported on Friday

PHOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodian anti-drug police arrested two Laotian men in Northeastern Stung Treng province for allegedly trafficking 41 kg of illicit drug, the National Police reported on Friday.

The two suspects were arrested on Thursday along the Cambodia-Laos borderline in Stung Treng province's Borey Osvay Senchey district while they were smuggling the drug into Cambodia.

"After their arrests, the police had seized 41 packs containing 41 kg of crystal methamphetamine," the National Police said on its website.

Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the Anti-Drug Police Department, the Southeast Asian nation nabbed 20,913 drug-related suspects and confiscated 3.25 tons of illicit drugs last year.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Cambodia Asia

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

11 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

44 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

13 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.