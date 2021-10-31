Cambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The kingdom of Cambodia authorized Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday.

"Cambodia has become the 71st nation, where the use of Sputnik V vaccine is approved.

The registration was made under the emergency use authorization. The total population of all the countries that approved Sputnik V amounts to 4 billion people or more than 50% of the population of the Earth," the RDIF statement read.