Cambodia Begins To Construct River Bridge In Capital With Funds From China
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Cambodia on Monday broke ground for the construction of a bridge across the Bassac River in the southern part of the capital Phnom Penh, with funds from China.
The ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and attended by officials, local authorities, residents and students.
The bridge, measuring 845.7 meters in length and 27 meters in width, along with an 804.3-meter connecting road, will be built by the Shanghai Construction Group under China's concessional loan and is expected to be completed in 42 months.
Hun Manet said the bridge, connecting Meanchey district in the west with Chbar Ampov district in the east, will play an important part in dealing with the rising numbers of people and vehicles in the capital.
The Cambodian prime minister emphasized the positive impacts of China-funded transport infrastructure projects on both internal connectivity and regional integration with neighboring countries.
Recent Stories
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
New plant species discovered in SW China6 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence6 minutes ago
-
Navalny team says mother barred from morgue16 minutes ago
-
China's domestically-made polar meteorological stations start operation16 minutes ago
-
HIPA unveils spectacular array of winning photos from ‘Instagram’16 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Polish border blockade a 'security threat'26 minutes ago
-
Mayotte protests cast cloud over Comoros migrant departure point26 minutes ago
-
Beyond Avdiivka, Ukrainians fear their town could be next36 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly36 minutes ago
-
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall46 minutes ago
-
Singapore to require gradual use of low-carbon jet fuel from 202656 minutes ago
-
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city Rafah2 hours ago