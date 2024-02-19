Open Menu

Cambodia Begins To Construct River Bridge In Capital With Funds From China

February 19, 2024

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Cambodia on Monday broke ground for the construction of a bridge across the Bassac River in the southern part of the capital Phnom Penh, with funds from China.

The ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and attended by officials, local authorities, residents and students.

The bridge, measuring 845.7 meters in length and 27 meters in width, along with an 804.3-meter connecting road, will be built by the Shanghai Construction Group under China's concessional loan and is expected to be completed in 42 months.

Hun Manet said the bridge, connecting Meanchey district in the west with Chbar Ampov district in the east, will play an important part in dealing with the rising numbers of people and vehicles in the capital.

The Cambodian prime minister emphasized the positive impacts of China-funded transport infrastructure projects on both internal connectivity and regional integration with neighboring countries.

