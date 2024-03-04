Cambodia, Britain to boost cultural ties

Cambodia and Britain agreed on Monday to boost bilateral cultural relations and mutual understanding

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Cambodia and Britain agreed on Monday to boost bilateral cultural relations and mutual understanding.

The agreement was made during a meeting in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh between Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona and visiting British Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

"Both sides agreed to examine the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the prevention of illegal trafficking of antiquities," said a press statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

Sackona also extended her profound thanks to Britain for returning looted Cambodian treasures to the Southeast Asian country.

In February 2023, Britain repatriated 77 pieces of ancient jewelry looted during wartime to Cambodia. Also in December 2017, it returned a set of 10 looted Angkorian-era gold jewelry pieces.

Trevelyan arrived in Phnom Penh on Saturday for a three-day maiden visit, with the aim of bolstering cooperation between the two countries on trade, economic development, and education.