Cambodia Closing Borders Between Provinces From April 9-16 Over COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

The Cambodian government has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown by closing all borders between provinces and districts from April 9-16 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Cambodian government has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown by closing all borders between provinces and districts from April 9-16 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Thursday.

According to The Phnom Penh Post newspaper, Prime Minister Hun Sen signed a decree banning people from traveling across the country amid the pandemic with exception of Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, where no travel restrictions have been applied.

The lockdown will not affect vehicles that transport goods and personnel, including those belonging to armed forces, firefighters and doctors.

The restrictions also do not apply to people seeking urgent medical care and heading for hospitals or health centers, but no more than four people are allowed to be inside one private vehicle in such cases.

So far, Cambodia has registered 118 cases of the disease, including 68 recoveries. No fatalities have been reported so far.

