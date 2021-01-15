UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Confirms 15 Imported COVID-19 Cases, 426 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:29 PM

Cambodia on Friday reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 426, said a Health Ministry's statement

PHNOM PEHN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Friday reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 426, said a Health Ministry's statement.

The new cases were detected on Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand on Jan. 11, 12 and 13 via land borders, the statement said.

"The results of their samples' tests indicated that the 15 persons were positive for the COVID-19," it said.Currently, they are undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 hospitals in Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey provinces, it added.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered 426 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 381 recoveries, the statement said.

More Stories From World

