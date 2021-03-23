UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now At 1,788

Cambodia on Tuesday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,788, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-- Cambodia on Tuesday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,788, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 33 local cases, 17 in southwest Preah Sihanouk province, 14 in capital Phnom Penh and two in northwest Siem Reap province, and two imported cases, the statement said.

The imported cases were detected on two Indonesian men traveling from Indonesia on Sunday via a connecting flight in Singapore.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said staying home was the best choice during the time of active virus circulation, adding that people in Phnom Penh should avoid unnecessary travel to provinces and vice versa.

The Southeast Asian nation has been enduring the third community COVID-19 outbreak since Feb. 20, with at least 1,266 people infected so far.

In a bid to stem the virus, the kingdom has closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Since the start of the pandemic in January last year, Cambodia has officially registered a total of 1,788 COVID-19 cases, with five deaths and 999 recoveries, the MoH said.

The country has launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive with China's Sinopharm vaccine since Feb.

