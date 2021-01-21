UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Confirms 5 Imported COVID-19 Cases, 453 In Total

Cambodia confirms 5 imported COVID-19 cases, 453 in total

Cambodia on Thursday reported five more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 453, said a Ministry of Health statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday reported five more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 453, said a Ministry of Health statement.

The new cases included four Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand and one Cambodian traveler coming from the United States recently, the statement said, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 hospitals.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 453 confirmed cases, with zero deaths and 396 recoveries, the statement said.

