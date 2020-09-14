UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Deploys 218 Military Personnel To UN Peacekeeping Mission In Mali - Reports

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:48 PM

The Cambodian government has sent 218 of its Blue Helmet troops to join the UN-led peacekeeping mission in Mali, the Khmer Times newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Cambodian government has sent 218 of its Blue Helmet troops to join the UN-led peacekeeping mission in Mali, the Khmer Times newspaper reported on Friday.

UN peacemakers are often referred to as the Blue Helmets due to their light blue berets or helmets.

According to the media outlet, the ceremony of the armed forces' departure took place last Friday. All 218 troops dispatched have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, it added.

"Despite the global pandemic, Cambodia is committed to keep sending personnel for peacekeeping missions as part of its obligations as a member of the United Nations," Gen. Sem Sovanny, the director-general of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces (NCPF), said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The military official added that all 218 personnel will be put on a two-week quarantine in Mali before they join the peacekeeping operation.

The group sent to Mali, which includes 18 women, is to replace the same number of Cambodian troops who are to return to the country.

Overall, Cambodia has dispatched around 800 people � 80 of them women � to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Lebanon and Mali.

The political situation in Mali revolves around tensions between the military junta that overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and the opposition M5-RFP movement, which led protests against the previous government.

After the military coup on August 18, the M5-RFP supported the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, which ousted the previous government and set up consultations on how to manage the country for the transitional period before the new elections.

However, the opposition movement then rejected the 18-month plan to set up a transitional government proposed by the mutiny leaders.

