Cambodia earns 327.4 mln USD from rice export in 9 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Cambodia had exported 456,581 tons of milled rice in the first nine months of 2023, making the total revenue of 327.4 million U.S. Dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) has said in a news release.

The Southeast Asian nation had shipped milled rice to 57 countries and regions during the January-September period this year, the news release said on Friday, adding that China remained the top buyer of the commodity.

The kingdom exported 155,366 tons of rice to China during the above-mentioned period, earning the gross revenue of 99.

6 million dollars, the news release said.

CRF president Chan Sokheang has set a full-year milled-rice export goal for the kingdom at 700,000 tons in 2023, saying that China is a huge market for the commodity.

According to the news release, the rice varieties exported by Cambodia included fragrant rice, organic rice, white rice, parboiled rice and japonica rice.