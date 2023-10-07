Open Menu

Cambodia Earns 327.4 Mln USD From Rice Export In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cambodia earns 327.4 mln USD from rice export in 9 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Cambodia had exported 456,581 tons of milled rice in the first nine months of 2023, making the total revenue of 327.4 million U.S. Dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) has said in a news release.

The Southeast Asian nation had shipped milled rice to 57 countries and regions during the January-September period this year, the news release said on Friday, adding that China remained the top buyer of the commodity.

The kingdom exported 155,366 tons of rice to China during the above-mentioned period, earning the gross revenue of 99.

6 million dollars, the news release said.

CRF president Chan Sokheang has set a full-year milled-rice export goal for the kingdom at 700,000 tons in 2023, saying that China is a huge market for the commodity.

According to the news release, the rice varieties exported by Cambodia included fragrant rice, organic rice, white rice, parboiled rice and japonica rice.

Related Topics

China Cambodia Market Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

3 minutes ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

5 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

21 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

23 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

42 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

1 hour ago
Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

11 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World