Cambodia Earns 472 Mln USD From Rubber Latex Exports In 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Cambodia earned 472 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of natural rubber latex in the first 10 months of 2024, up 22.5 percent over the same period last year, an official report showed on Wednesday.

The kingdom exported 291,269 tons of the commodity during the January-October period this year, up 2.6 percent over the same period last year, said the report of the General Directorate of Rubber.

"A ton of rubber latex averagely costs 1,621 U.

S. dollars during the first 10 months of 2024, about 264 dollars higher than that of the same period last year," Khun Kakada, acting director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 407,172 hectares, and trees on 320,184 hectares are old enough to be tapped.

