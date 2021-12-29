Cambodia inaugurates new defense ministry office building

UrduPoint.com

Cambodia on Wednesday inaugurated the new office building of the Ministry of National Defense in central area of the capital Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Wednesday inaugurated the new office building of the Ministry of National Defense in central area of the capital Phnom Penh.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said construction of the new building responds to the country's rapid development and the need for decent workplaces.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to all stakeholders in both public and private sectors, as well as to the People's Republic of China and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for aiding this project," he said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh, construction of the building located on the Russian Federation Boulevard in Phnom Penh began in June 2018 and was completed in October 2021.

The premises include a six-floor building and a large courtyard, and have functional facilities including a press conference venue and a large auditorium which can house more than 1,000 people for national and international events, according to him.

Banh said that there is a helipad on the roof of the building, which cost about 30 million U.S. Dollars.

The office building was constructed by China Railway Urban Construction Group Co. Limited (CRUCG), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC).

