Open Menu

Cambodia, Indonesia Vow To Boost Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Cambodia, Indonesia vow to boost bilateral ties, cooperation

Cambodia and Indonesia have vowed to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation for mutual benefit, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's news release on Thursday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Cambodia and Indonesia have vowed to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation for mutual benefit, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's news release on Thursday.

The commitment was made during the fifth meeting of the Cambodia-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) held in Phnom Penh on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was co-chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the steady growth of bilateral trade, which exceeded 1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, and agreed to expedite conclusion of a bilateral memorandum of understanding on rice trade.

"The ministers emphasized the importance of food security, and affirmed commitment to expedite the implementation of the MoU on agricultural cooperation, signed in September 2023, and the signing of the MoU on cooperation on small and medium enterprises," the news release said.

"To improve connectivity and facilitate economic and cultural exchanges, both sides concurred to endeavor for more direct flights between tourist cities of the two countries," it added.

The two sides had an extensive deliberation on other key areas of cooperation including energy, ICT, health, cooperation in river basin management, industrial cooperation, cooperation on digitalization, and on labor and vocational training.

The two ministers reaffirmed commitment to enhance the existing good cooperation in fighting transnational crimes, particularly trafficking in persons by effectively and fully implement relevant instruments under bilateral and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) frameworks.

They also underscored the importance of strengthening the ASEAN centrality and unity in engaging with external partners through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

According to the news release, the sixth meeting of the JCBC will be held in Indonesia in 2026.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Phnom Penh Indonesia Cambodia September Asia Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World