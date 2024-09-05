Open Menu

Cambodia Launches 27-mln-USD Project To Boost Cashew Nut, Pepper Industries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Cambodia launches 27-mln-USD project to boost cashew nut, pepper industries

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Cambodia on Thursday launched a 27-million-U.S.-dollar project to enhance sustainability, export, competitiveness and inclusiveness of the kingdom's cashew nut and pepper industries, said a joint press release.

Jointly funded by the European Union (EU) and Germany's Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the five-year project will be implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in at least four key provinces including Kampong Thom, Kratie, Tboung Khmum, and Kampot.

The project will be focused on increasing local value addition and strengthening national systems governing food safety and climate-resilient agriculture, the press release said.

It also aims to ensure decent work practices for workers, and to increase capacity of producers and processors to adopt sustainable practices and relevant standards to meet export requirements of markets, it added.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina said the project represented a crucial step in strengthening Cambodia's cashew nut and pepper value chains.

"By embracing green growth and enhancing export competitiveness, we are not only improving the livelihoods of our farmers but also ensuring that Cambodia contributes to Carbon Net Zero and remains resilient in the face of climate challenges," the minister said at the event.

EU Ambassador to Cambodia Igor Driesmans emphasized the importance of investing in sustainability and social due diligence to expand access to niche markets for Cambodian agriculture products.

Related Topics

Agriculture German European Union Germany Kampot Cambodia Market Event

Recent Stories

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

32 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago

More Stories From World