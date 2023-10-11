Open Menu

Cambodia Launches 5-year National Strategy For Development Of Informal Economy

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- Cambodia on Wednesday launched a national strategy for the development of the informal economy for 2023-2028, aiming at bolstering protection, enhancing productivity and fortifying the resilience of the informal economy.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Hun Manet said the strategy was designed to ensure that "no Cambodian is left behind."

"The government sees the informal sector as a catalyst for the country's sustainable economic development," he said.

"This strategy will importantly contribute to reducing poverty, enhancing social equity, and strengthening the resilience of the economy."

He said the strategy focuses on five priorities including easier access into the formal system, reducing the burdens of registration compliance, providing social support to those who have entered the system, developing and strengthening skills and expanding outreach, and awareness on participating in the formal economy.

