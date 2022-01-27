UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Launches Campaign To Revive Pandemic-hit Tourism Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Cambodia launches campaign to revive pandemic-hit tourism industry

A campaign named "Cambodia: Safe and Green Tourism Destination" was launched here on Thursday, aiming at reviving the COVID-19-hit tourism industry, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A campaign named "Cambodia: Safe and Green Tourism Destination" was launched here on Thursday, aiming at reviving the COVID-19-hit tourism industry, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said.

Speaking at the launching event held via video conference, Khon said for the past two years, many tourism businesses were shut down and tens of thousands of employees lost their jobs.

"This campaign is a strategy to attract tourists from around the world as well as from countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to Cambodia," he said.

All fully-vaccinated tourists are welcome to Cambodia without quarantine, the minister said, advising all tourism-related businesses to implement tourism safety measures and standard operating procedures effectively in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. The country received up to 6.61 million international tourists in 2019, generating gross revenue of 4.92 billion U.S. Dollars, according to the tourism ministry.

Related Topics

World Cambodia 2019 Event All From Industry Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in ..

Etisalat crowned as the strongest telecom brand in the world

13 minutes ago
 Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its ..

Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Coaching System opens its doors in Dubai with first tra ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Investigates Drug Smuggling Case Against Ex ..

Russia Investigates Drug Smuggling Case Against Ex-US Diplomat Fogel - Ministry

1 minute ago
 UK Car Output in 2021 Lowest Since 1956 - Automake ..

UK Car Output in 2021 Lowest Since 1956 - Automakers Association

1 minute ago
 Australia Considering Provisional Sanctions Agains ..

Australia Considering Provisional Sanctions Against Russia - Australian Senator

1 minute ago
 Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Bec ..

Tanzara Gallery organizes exhibition 'Being & Becoming'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>