Cambodia launches campaign to revive pandemic-hit tourism industry

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A campaign named "Cambodia: Safe and Green Tourism Destination" was launched here on Thursday, aiming at reviving the COVID-19-hit tourism industry, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said.

Speaking at the launching event held via video conference, Khon said for the past two years, many tourism businesses were shut down and tens of thousands of employees lost their jobs.

"This campaign is a strategy to attract tourists from around the world as well as from countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to Cambodia," he said.

All fully-vaccinated tourists are welcome to Cambodia without quarantine, the minister said, advising all tourism-related businesses to implement tourism safety measures and standard operating procedures effectively in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting the kingdom's economy. The country received up to 6.61 million international tourists in 2019, generating gross revenue of 4.92 billion U.S. Dollars, according to the tourism ministry.