Open Menu

Cambodia Launches Campaign To Seek "roads Without Plastic Waste"

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Cambodia launches campaign to seek "roads without plastic waste"

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has launched a "National Roads Without Plastic Waste" campaign to ensure that national roads are free of garbage and plastic waste, said a ministry's press release on Thursday.

Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth said the campaign, which started on Wednesday, would contribute to enhancing the cleanliness and appeal of the country's roadways.

"The campaign will improve the aesthetic value of cities and towns along national roads, contributing to a more beautiful, hygienic, and environmentally friendly environment," he said.

"It will promote clean air, greater orderliness, and attract both tourists and investors to Cambodia, creating more comfortable and livable spaces for residents," he added.

Sophalleth called upon all stakeholders, both public and private, as well as local authorities and citizens to organize road cleaning activities in their respective areas.

He also urged the strengthening of waste management and continued participation in the "Today I Will Not Use Plastic Bags" campaign to reduce plastic use.

According to the press release, so far, over 9.7 million people, including students, have participated in the plastic-free campaign since its launch in September 2023.

"These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce plastic waste and promote responsible waste management," the press release said.

In 2024, the plastic-free campaign led to an 80-percent reduction in plastic imports and a significant decrease in plastic litter on the streets in 11 provinces, with an 80-percent reduction in waste compared to 2023, the press release said.

Related Topics

Road Cambodia September All Million

Recent Stories

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

24 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

51 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

6 hours ago

More Stories From World