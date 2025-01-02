Cambodia Launches Campaign To Seek "roads Without Plastic Waste"
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has launched a "National Roads Without Plastic Waste" campaign to ensure that national roads are free of garbage and plastic waste, said a ministry's press release on Thursday.
Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth said the campaign, which started on Wednesday, would contribute to enhancing the cleanliness and appeal of the country's roadways.
"The campaign will improve the aesthetic value of cities and towns along national roads, contributing to a more beautiful, hygienic, and environmentally friendly environment," he said.
"It will promote clean air, greater orderliness, and attract both tourists and investors to Cambodia, creating more comfortable and livable spaces for residents," he added.
Sophalleth called upon all stakeholders, both public and private, as well as local authorities and citizens to organize road cleaning activities in their respective areas.
He also urged the strengthening of waste management and continued participation in the "Today I Will Not Use Plastic Bags" campaign to reduce plastic use.
According to the press release, so far, over 9.7 million people, including students, have participated in the plastic-free campaign since its launch in September 2023.
"These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce plastic waste and promote responsible waste management," the press release said.
In 2024, the plastic-free campaign led to an 80-percent reduction in plastic imports and a significant decrease in plastic litter on the streets in 11 provinces, with an 80-percent reduction in waste compared to 2023, the press release said.
