Cambodia Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign - Prime Minister

Cambodia has launched a nation-wide COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Wednesday using the first batch of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, Prime Minister Hun Sen said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Cambodia has launched a nation-wide COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Wednesday using the first batch of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

"Finally, Cambodia began officially the vaccination programme for its people. This is the result of fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China, the iron-clad friends," Hun said, as quoted by Cambodia's state-run AKP news agency.

According to AKP, the prime minister's eldest son and military official Hun Manet received the first shot.

China vowed to send one million vaccine doses to Cambodia, and the first batch of 600,000 doses arrived on Sunday in Phnom Penh.

The campaign started in four hospitals in the Cambodian capital.

Other family members of the prime minister and military officials are reportedly next in line to receive vaccine doses. During the first stage of the campaign, government officials and emergency workers aged from 18 to 59 will also get vaccinated. The 68-year-old prime minister himself has said that he would not receive a dose as Sinopharm's vaccine, which is recommended only for people aged below 60.

Cambodia is one of the few countries that has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths during the ongoing pandemic. So far, the country registered less than 500 COVID-19 cases.