UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

Cambodia Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign - Prime Minister

Cambodia has launched a nation-wide COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Wednesday using the first batch of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, Prime Minister Hun Sen said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Cambodia has launched a nation-wide COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Wednesday using the first batch of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

"Finally, Cambodia began officially the vaccination programme for its people. This is the result of fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China, the iron-clad friends," Hun said, as quoted by Cambodia's state-run AKP news agency.

According to AKP, the prime minister's eldest son and military official Hun Manet received the first shot.

China vowed to send one million vaccine doses to Cambodia, and the first batch of 600,000 doses arrived on Sunday in Phnom Penh.

The campaign started in four hospitals in the Cambodian capital.

Other family members of the prime minister and military officials are reportedly next in line to receive vaccine doses. During the first stage of the campaign, government officials and emergency workers aged from 18 to 59 will also get vaccinated. The 68-year-old prime minister himself has said that he would not receive a dose as Sinopharm's vaccine, which is recommended only for people aged below 60.

Cambodia is one of the few countries that has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths during the ongoing pandemic. So far, the country registered less than 500 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Sunday Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

21 seconds ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

23 seconds ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

25 seconds ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.