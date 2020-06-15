UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Launches Single Portal For New Business Registration

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Cambodia on Monday launched an online platform for new business registration, aiming at enhancing competitiveness and better improving investment climate in the kingdom, said an economy and finance ministry's press statement

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Cambodia on Monday launched an online platform for new business registration, aiming at enhancing competitiveness and better improving investment climate in the kingdom, said an economy and finance ministry's press statement.

From now on, investors can register their new business with multiple ministries online, the statement said, adding that at this stage, they can register their business with Ministry of Commerce, General Department of Taxation, Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, and Council for the Development of Cambodia via the platform.

Other relevant ministries and institutions will get involved in the single portal at later stages, it said.

Speaking at the launching event here, Economy and Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth said the platform is a single window service that provides support for online business registration.

"Investors can wait for approval for a maximum of eight working days only, and it helps reduce their expense by more than a half," he said.

Pornmoniroth, who is also a deputy prime minister, said investors can pay online and obtain digital licenses or certificates through the platform.

