Cambodia Lifts Entry Ban for Citizens of 6 Countries Imposed Due to Pandemic - Reports

Cambodia has lifted the ban on entry introduced back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Iran, the Cambodian Khmer Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Cambodia has lifted the ban on entry introduced back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Iran, the Cambodian Khmer Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health minister.

"[We] lift the ban for foreigners from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States, which has been listed in the Ministry of Heath's announcement on March 14 and 15, 2020," the statement signed by Health Minister Mam Bun Heng read, as cited by the media outlet.

The statement also noted that all arriving foreigners, as well as Cambodian citizens returning from the listed countries, were required to have medical certificates confirming that they were coronavirus-free, with the results of tests performed no later than 78 hours before traveling, and compulsory medical insurance covering medical expenses in the amount of at least $50,000.

All passengers will have to additionally self-isolate for 14 days in special quarantine centers.

According to the Phnom Penh Post newspaper, citing the country's Department of Public Works and Transport, the Cambodian side has turned to the US airlines to open direct flights between the two countries.

All 122 COVID-19 patients in Cambodia have fully recovered since the outbreak in the country. According to the country's Health Ministry, there were no reported deaths from the coronavirus disease.