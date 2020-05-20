UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Lifts Entry Ban For Citizens Of 6 Countries Imposed Due To Pandemic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Cambodia Lifts Entry Ban for Citizens of 6 Countries Imposed Due to Pandemic - Reports

Cambodia has lifted the ban on entry introduced back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Iran, the Cambodian Khmer Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Cambodia has lifted the ban on entry introduced back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Iran, the Cambodian Khmer Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health minister.

"[We] lift the ban for foreigners from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States, which has been listed in the Ministry of Heath's announcement on March 14 and 15, 2020," the statement signed by Health Minister Mam Bun Heng read, as cited by the media outlet.

The statement also noted that all arriving foreigners, as well as Cambodian citizens returning from the listed countries, were required to have medical certificates confirming that they were coronavirus-free, with the results of tests performed no later than 78 hours before traveling, and compulsory medical insurance covering medical expenses in the amount of at least $50,000.

All passengers will have to additionally self-isolate for 14 days in special quarantine centers.

According to the Phnom Penh Post newspaper, citing the country's Department of Public Works and Transport, the Cambodian side has turned to the US airlines to open direct flights between the two countries.

All 122 COVID-19 patients in Cambodia have fully recovered since the outbreak in the country. According to the country's Health Ministry, there were no reported deaths from the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

Iran France Germany Phnom Penh Spain Italy United States Cambodia March 2020 Post Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

9 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

39 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

54 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.