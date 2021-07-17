Cambodia logs 836 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

UrduPoint.com
Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 836 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total caseload to 66,336, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 836 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total caseload to 66,336, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 557 local cases and 279 imported ones, the ministry said.

Twenty-four more fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 1,076, it said, adding that 928 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,955.

MoH's secretary of state and spokesperson Or Vandine renewed her call for more caution as the kingdom has seen a spike in cases of COVID-19 Delta and Alpha variants.

"If we are still relaxing preventive measures, public health tragedy may happen soon," she wrote on Twitter. "Take action responsibly together now!"The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

As of July 16, some 9.67 million vaccine doses had been administered, with 5.6 million people receiving their first dose and 4.07 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, Vandine said.

