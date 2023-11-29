Open Menu

Cambodia Makes 1.2 Bln USD From Exports Of Raw Cashew Nuts, Rubber In 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Cambodia earned a total of 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars from the exports of raw cashew nuts and dry rubber during the first 10 months of 2023, according to official reports on Wednesday.

A report from the Cashew Nut Association of Cambodia showed that the kingdom exported a total of 615,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts to Vietnam during the January-October period this year, down 16.7 percent year-on-year.

The Southeast Asian country made 831 million dollars in revenue from the exports of the commodity, the report said.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Rubber reported that Cambodia exported 283,829 tonnes of dry rubber in the first 10 months of this year, an increase of 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The kingdom earned 376.6 million dollars from the exports of dry rubber during the above-mentioned period, down 7.3 percent year-on-year, the report added.

"A tonne of dry rubber averagely cost 1,327 dollars during the January-October period of 2023, about 154 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

