Open Menu

Cambodia Makes 377.5 Mln USD From Rice Export In First 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cambodia makes 377.5 mln USD from rice export in first 10 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Cambodia had exported 529,924 tonnes of milled rice in the first 10 months of 2023, earning a total revenue of 377.5 million U.S. Dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation said in a news release on Wednesday.

"For the first 10 months, Cambodia's milled rice export has reached 76 percent of the 700,000 tonnes planned for 2023," the release said.

The Southeast Asian nation had shipped milled rice to 59 countries and regions during the January-October period this year, it said, adding that China remained the top buyer of the commodity.

The kingdom exported 177,285 tonnes of rice to China during the above-mentioned period, making a gross revenue of 115.3 million dollars, the release said.

Related Topics

China Cambodia Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

2 hours ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

16 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

16 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

16 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

16 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

16 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

16 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

16 hours ago

More Stories From World