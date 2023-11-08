Cambodia makes 377.5 mln USD from rice export in first 10 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Cambodia had exported 529,924 tonnes of milled rice in the first 10 months of 2023, earning a total revenue of 377.5 million U.S. Dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation said in a news release on Wednesday.

"For the first 10 months, Cambodia's milled rice export has reached 76 percent of the 700,000 tonnes planned for 2023," the release said.

The Southeast Asian nation had shipped milled rice to 59 countries and regions during the January-October period this year, it said, adding that China remained the top buyer of the commodity.

The kingdom exported 177,285 tonnes of rice to China during the above-mentioned period, making a gross revenue of 115.3 million dollars, the release said.