Cambodia makes almost 414 mln USD from milled rice export in first 11 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Cambodia had exported 575,562 tonnes of milled rice in the first 11 months of 2024, earning a total revenue of 413.9 million U.S. dollars, the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) said in a news release on Thursday.

Fifty-five companies had shipped milled rice to 67 countries and regions during the January-November period this year, the news release said, adding that China was still one of the major buyers of the commodity.

The kingdom exported 109,448 tonnes of milled rice to China during the above-mentioned period, making 70 million Dollars in revenue, the news release said.

"About 74.85 percent of the exported milled rice was fragrant rice, 20.

1 percent was white rice, 2.95 percent was parboiled rice, 1.81 percent was organic rice, and the remaining was other types of rice," CRF Secretary General Lun Yeng said.

Im Rachna, an undersecretary of state and spokeswoman for Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, said China is one of the key markets for Cambodian agricultural products.

"The purchase of our agricultural products by China and other friendly countries have significantly contributed to the development of Cambodia's agriculture and brought a lot of benefits to our people, particularly farmers," she told Xinhua.