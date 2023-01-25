Cambodia Not Providing Military Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia on Wednesday issued a statement rejecting the country's classification under "Military supportive of Ukraine" category in local media reports.

The statement was made in response to a recent publication of the local Telegram channel called Demografiya Upala (Demography Today), which posted an infographics with countries allegedly supporting Ukraine by military means. Last week, the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) conducted a training for Ukrainian sappers, with technical support provided by the Japanese government.

"The Ministry reiterates that the decision to provide technical training in mine clearance to Ukrainian deminers in Cambodia, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is purely made on humanitarian basis as similarly demonstrated in its many Peacekeeping Missions in Africa and the middle East under the auspices of the United Nations," Cambodia's Khmer Times newspaper quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

The ministry also called on the channel to rectify the publication, adding that the incorrect information can be detrimental to Cambodia's image of a peace-loving country that strictly adheres to the foreign policy of neutrality.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also warned that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.