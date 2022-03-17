UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Opposition Figures Hit With Jail Terms

Published March 17, 2022

A Cambodian court handed out jail terms Thursday to 20 opposition figures including exiled leader Sam Rainsy, who condemned the judgment as a fresh bid by strongman ruler Hun Sen to quash dissent

Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions he says are politically motivated, including a 25-year sentence passed in March last year.

The court jailed Rainsy and six other senior opposition figures for 10 years, and 13 more activists for five years. One other activist was given a suspended five-year sentence.

"The justice system has again been used as a blunt political tool in an attempt to quash opposition to Hun Sen's dictatorship. Opposing dictators is a duty, not a crime," Rainsy wrote on his Twitter account.

There were scuffles outside the court as security officers tried to confiscate a banner from the defendants' wives and supporters, knocking some of them to the ground.

"After the verdict was announced, my jailed clients screamed out injustice -- they were so angry with the judgment," lawyer Sam Sokong told AFP, saying they would appeal.

Outside the court, relatives were bereft.

>