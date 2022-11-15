UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halts Participation In G20 - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his delegation will leave Indonesia on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said.

Earlier in the day, Hun Sen said on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus and planned to return to Cambodia on the same day to continue his work remotely.

"Prime Minister Hun Sen and his entourage will return to Cambodia today," Faizasyah told Indonesian news agency Antara.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

