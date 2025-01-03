Cambodia Records 74 Pct Drop In Malaria Cases In 2024: Official
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Cambodia has reported a 74 percent decrease in malaria cases in 2024, marking significant progress in the fight against the disease, a health official said on Friday.
Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, said malaria cases in the Southeast Asian country plummeted by 74 percent from 1,384 cases in 2023 to only 355 cases in 2024.
"It's wonderful to hear about the remarkable progress Cambodia has made in reducing malaria cases in 2024. It is truly impressive," he told Xinhua.
"Moreover, Cambodia has reported zero fatalities since 2018 and no local Plasmodium Falciparum cases since January 2024," he added.
Rekol said this achievement could be attributed to improvement in surveillance response, increased awareness among citizens, and availability of adequate equipment, such as malaria testing devices, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and anti-malarial drugs.
He added that the efforts of healthcare professionals and the government, along with effective malaria diagnostic tests and treatments like Artesunate-Mefloquine (ASMQ), have been instrumental in this success.
"This progress has put Cambodia in the category of successful countries in eliminating malaria," Rekol said. "With continued vigilance, Cambodia aims to eliminate malaria cases by 2025."
Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease that is typically found in forest and mountainous provinces, especially during rainy seasons.
To avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitoes, Rekol advises people living in malaria-risk areas to sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets at all times.
