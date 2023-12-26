Open Menu

Cambodia Records 753,670 Economic Entities: Census

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Cambodia records 753,670 economic entities: census

PHONM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Cambodia has 753,670 business establishments, providing jobs to 2.98 million people, according to the official results of the 2022 Economic Census released here on Tuesday.

The number of economic entities represented a remarkable increase of 49 percent from 505,134 with 1.67 million employees in the first economic census in 2011, the census results said.

"Some 52.5 percent of the economic entities surveyed in 2022 are located in urban areas, and 69.1 percent of the economic entities' owners are women," the results added.

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the census results are very useful for policymakers, government officials, businesspeople, investors, researchers, and development partners, among others in planning or making decisions.

"The census results have provided insightful information on the current situation of economic activities in Cambodia, and they will serve as key inputs for planning development policies or strategies effectively," he said.

"The results will also help investors make their investment decisions in Cambodia," he added.

